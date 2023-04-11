Sunday Ticket on YouTube will have multiview

Getty Images

The folks at YouTube TV gave users a pleasant surprise during March Madness with multiview. Folks who buy Sunday Ticket either through YouTube TV or the YouTube Primetime Channels will have multiview available to them, too.

Tuesday’s pricing announcement included a disclosure that multiview will be available in both YouTube options.

For YouTube TV, multiview comes with unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, fantasy data, real-time stats, and the ability to hide spoilers.

For YouTube Primetime, key plays and multiview will be available, along with live NFL games featured prominently in their feeds.

YouTube also will add shopping integrations, allowing fans to spend even more of their money while watching games they’ve spent a lot of money to watch, and social features, like chats and polls.

One question that hasn’t been addressed is whether, for YouTube TV subscribers, the Sunday Ticket option will be available for multiple users. If the multivew option has four boxes and if the four games displayed in multiview can be selected by the user, this would allow a YouTube TV subscriber to watch up to 12 games at once through three TVs logged into the YouTube TV account.