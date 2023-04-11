TCU running back Kendre Miller drawing interest from several teams

Getty Images

TCU running back Kendre Miller is drawing interest around the league.

Miller met with the Chargers and Rams on Saturday in Fort Worth, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, and Miller has top-30 pre-draft visits scheduled with the Giants, Bills and Cardinals.

In 14 games last season, he rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns on 224 carries. He also caught 16 passes for 116 yards.

He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist as the top running back in college football.

In his three-year career at TCU, Miller had 390 touches for 2,639 yards and 27 touchdowns.