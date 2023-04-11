Titans announce Jeffery Simmons four-year extension

Getty Images

Last week, the Titans reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract extension with one of their key defensive players.

Now that news has been made official.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday morning that Jeffery Simmons has agreed to terms on a new deal.

The extension is reportedly worth $94 million over four years. Simmons was previously set to make $10.753 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Since he was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, Simmons has totaled 189 tackles, 21 sacks, 46 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and 19 passes defensed in 56 games with 54 starts. Simmons has been a second-team All-pro in each of the past two seasons.

In 2022, Simmons recorded 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and seven passes defensed.