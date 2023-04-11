Tre Flowers visits Panthers

Getty Images

Most of the players visiting NFL team facilities right now are prospective draft picks, but there are still some veteran free agents looking for homes for the 2023 season.

Cornerback Tre Flowers is in that category and he’s spending some time with a possible employer. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Flowers is visiting with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Flowers spent three-plus seasons with the Seahawks after entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick, but was waived during the 2021 season. He was claimed by the Bengals and appeared in 15 games, including their Super Bowl loss to the Rams.

Flowers appeared in 15 regular season games and two playoff contests for the Bengals last season. He had 27 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer was in Seattle’s front office when Flowers was drafted. If all goes well on Tuesday, the two men could be working together again.