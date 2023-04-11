USC announces Kliff Kingsbury as senior offensive analyst

Posted by Charean Williams on April 11, 2023, 5:49 PM EDT
The University of Southern California made Kliff Kingsbury’s hiring official, announcing he will serve as a senior offensive analyst.

“We’re excited to officially welcome Kliff to our coaching staff and add another outstanding football mind to our program,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement.

Kingsbury, 43, has tutored Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel, Case Keenum and Kyler Murray during his college and NFL coaching career.

He previously worked at USC for 35 days in 2018-19 between his firing as Texas Tech’s head coach and his hiring as the Cardinals’ head coach. Kingsbury spent four seasons in Arizona, going 28-37-1 with one playoff appearance.

Kingsbury was head coach at Texas Tech for six seasons, going 35-40 in six seasons at his alma mater.

He will work with potential No. 1 overall pick in Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at USC. Williams followed Riley from Oklahoma.

  3. Was everyone fired who was at USC when he left before the honeymoon could begin? Or do they think they’ve hired the other Kliff Kingsbury?

