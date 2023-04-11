Will Levis set for Wednesday visit with Buccaneers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2023, 11:46 AM EDT
The Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield as a free agent last month to go with Kyle Trask, but that is not stopping the team from spending time with other quarterbacks.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Will Levis is set to visit with the team on Wednesday. The former Kentucky signal caller has also spent time with the Colts, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, Texans, and Titans as part of the pre-draft process.

Levis is generally projected to come off the board well before the Buccaneers are set to pick with the 19th overall selection, but they’ll be prepared should things change once the first round gets underway in a couple of weeks.

The Buccaneers have also met with former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as they continue to chart their post-Tom Brady course at quarterback.

  1. It’s a QB league, so you have to look at every QB. I think Kyle Trask can be an elite NFL QB. He’s a winner. Sometimes QBs only get an opportunity when another guy gets injured. Tom Brady and Kurt Warner are two that fit into that category. Often, the coaches that work with the guys every day don’t know how well a guy plays in a live game. You can’t duplicate that in practice, so it’s totally understandable. It’s happened and will happen again. Will Levi’s might be better than Mayfield, but he’s not as good as Trask.

