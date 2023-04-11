YouTube rolls out Sunday Ticket, for full-season price as low as $249

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2023, 9:28 AM EDT
YouTube

NFL Sunday Ticket has a brand-new home. It apparently will have its time-honored approach.

Buy it all, or buy it none.

YouTube has announced that current YouTube TV members can add Sunday Ticket at a presale, full-season price of $249 (through June 6), a $100 savings from the retail cost.

RedZone can be added for $40 for the full season, making the total price $289 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $389 for non-subscribers, who can purchase Sunday Ticket through YouTube Primetime channels.

Omitted from the press release is any reference to the ability to purchase out-of-market games for one team at a time, one week at a time, or one game at a time. Instead, you apparently will still have to buy it all in order to have any of it, which seems to be an antitrust violation hiding in plain sight.

The best news is that customers no longer will need to have a satellite dish or subscribe to DirecTV. Sunday Ticket will stream anywhere, and everywhere.

As long as you have good enough WiFi, that is.

  1. The ONE THING me and millions of other captive NFL fans were ready to shovel our money at –they didn’t do. Because greed. And because they figure we’ll put up with it either way.

    Just FYI — the free streams get easier to access and better quality every year.

  3. Never thought I’d see the day that DirecTV would lose NFL Sunday Ticket. Today is a good day!!

  5. That’s a ridiculous amount of money! Plus, markups for the Redzone channel, no guarantee of your local team and no word on if it will exclude commercials! Hell, even if they sold this to subscribers without commercials they’re making money off of versions of individual games WITH COMMERCIALS! This is a complete and total ripoff!

  7. A death blow to Directv (good riddance) and a serious wound to basic cable.which is already bleeding a slow death. YouTube and residential 1g fiber are the big winners.

  9. App on the iphone with radio broadcast is enough for me. works great since I live out of state and it’s Free 99.

  12. 249 with a YouTube TV subscription, which start at like $70 per month. 349 without that. That’s an average of slightly over $20!a game… to watch at home.

  13. $42 per weekend for the full bundle. Cheaper than a burger and 2-3 beers at your local establishment. Also cheaper than 3 movie tickets for your fam.

  15. If you are a big fan of a team that isn’t on prime time much and live out of market, this could be a decent expense. Probably cheaper than going to a bar 14-17 times. If you are a fan of Cowboys, Steelers, Packers that is on national TV a lot, this is probably a non-starter.

  16. Living abroad for many years, the NFL gamepass allowed me to pay specifically for and follow my favorite team each week with no restrictions. It was a valued luxury of home. Watching games starting at 1am on Sunday nights was no picnic, but it was easy to see it archived the next day if I could resist looking up the final score. My point? People live varying lives right here in the US, and the NFL should be customer-focused enough to accommodate them.

  17. “Instead, you apparently will still have to buy it all in order to have any of it…”

    MLS/Apple doing this presently.

    But all this did was shift the same dumb mentality from DirecTV to YouTube.

    And @gridirongrate is right… today I just went from being willing to spend somewhere in the $100-$150/season to see just my team (screw the 31 others) to going back to the free streams that are worth every penny.

    …what jerks…

  19. Direct TV gave away thousands of Sunday Ticket packages every year. You Tube says it won’t do that. Good luck. Sunday Ticket offers viewers the opportunity to watch NFL games in the 1PM and 4PM Sunday out-of-market slots. That’s two games per week or more if you like watching 4 games jammed onto a screen. That’s roughly $7 a game for the cheapest package. The NFL has moved its most competitive games to prime time on Thursday, Sunday, Monday, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Saturdays late in the season. The Sunday Ticket inventory has shrunk every year.

    I got Sunday Ticket every year free from Direct TV and hardly ever watched it. It’s just another NFL sucker ploy.

  24. Red Zone is the best thing going, and I’m surprised that they’ve left it alone and haven’t screwed it up.

    The NFL could probably charge $20 per game, a la carte PPV if they wanted. I don’t know why they insist on keeping the package so limited.

  26. Strange about corporations and wolves.

    The more you feed the them, the hungrier they become.

  27. no thanks

    was excited that it finally was off directv, but that’s just too much $

  28. The NFL didn’t listen to fans at all who have asked, countless times, for a cheaper 1 team streaming plan. Guess I’ll be streaming games for free again this year until the NFL wakes up.

  29. 240 for a full season is not a lot of money however I’m not interested in the NFL enough to spend 240. I only watch a handful of games these days, and the rest are highlights,

  30. It’s $389.00 u people. Most people are not you tube subscribers. That’s no bargain and it’s STREAMING. I pay for the highest speed wifi I can get and I still get buffering. This is a rip off and just more greed. I for one will be ripping off the NFL and you tube by streaming on one of the countless free sites there are out there. $389.00 LMAO

  31. In the world of streaming, where lets say an individual can get a streaming box that has ever local channel from around the country available on it, $249 is kind of pricey. Anyone with one of these boxes can tune into any market around the country to watch whatever game they want for much less.

  33. What about credits for those that live in an NFL market but are fans of another team? Nothing sucks more than doling out this cash and then having your team blacked out every Sunday.

  35. Pricing is terrible. What about a single team package for those of us out of market! Ripoff.

  37. thats more than it cost to buy a black box and stream everything from every sport…
    .

  38. Hopefully it’s a lot better than Prime. That was super glitchy and not a good product. NFL should have stuck with Direct TV. I will be watching a lot less football next fall.

  39. descendency says:
    April 11, 2023 at 9:40 am
    249 with a YouTube TV subscription, which start at like $70 per month. 349 without that. That’s an average of slightly over $20!a game… to watch at home.

    ——-

    You’d spend that watching at the bar with one plate of food. Then add a bucket of beers, second meal, and the drunk drive home, and all of a sudden $20 isn’t that bad.

  41. The cheap people are going to be upset. So $60 a month to watch all of the games is ridiculous according to the I want everything free crowd, lol. Also, those free streams are probably going to be going bye bye with this being the domain of Google, not a satellite feed.

  42. There will be a day when you won’t get any games for free on network stations. It’s just moving in that direction slowly. The billionaire owners see nothing but dollar signs and they will because they can. Watching games will be like buying a movie with all games available for purchase and with various package deals for sale.

  43. What about credits for those that live in an NFL market but are fans of another team? Nothing sucks more than doling out this cash and then having your team blacked out every Sunday.

    Unless something’s changed, you’re only blacked out from watching the local game on Sunday Ticket because your local TV station is carrying it. You just need a $15 antenna to watch that — or the NFL app which shows your local games for free.

  44. Think I’ll stick to the “free” Red Zone channel in my cable package until it isn’t…

  45. Like all other TV services and in line with every aspect of the NFL to milk every last cent out of people, you forgot the recent $8 increase for the basic package to most subscribers to pay for “increased costs” of providing content. And a lot of the country simply doesn’t have enough internet speed (and a cost of $75 bucks or so a month that end up getting throttled for to much use) to actually stream a game without that lag stutter that makes it unwatchable. Kind of like Amazon, who is now screaming not to have garbage games, this will be a money loss venture.

  46. Was excited when they announced they were leaving DTV. But that’s way too much. Still can’t even buy packages for out of market teams without having to buy the entire package. Some things never change. NFL greed.

  47. When will they start flexing games INTO Sunday because YouTube is not getting enough ROI?

  48. Only team I care about is the Steelers and I’m not paying $389 to watch them suck. $249 is not a bargain when you have to pay for a TV package every month to get it, and it’s really not a bargain even if it was offered to everyone. If it were $189 and I was guaranteed to get every relevant game for the team of my choice I might be able to get drunk enough to justify it. I get why Google is doing it, but I don’t think it’s going to turn them into the premiere replacement for a cable package. There’s too much free on demand content for many of us to ever go back to the overpriced subscription model of a package that includes garbage like ESPN.

  49. I refuse to pay google for anything period. As others have said, there are other ways

  50. $449 for most of us, as per Wall Street Journal:

    “The full season of Sunday Ticket will retail for $349 for people who subscribe to YouTube TV’s base video-service package, which includes major broadcast and cable networks and costs $72.99 a month. Consumers who want Sunday Ticket but don’t want to subscribe to YouTube TV’s other offerings will pay $449.”

  53. All the complaining on here. I think it’s a good price and will gladly pay and enjoy my bountiful watching options 🙂

  54. Look… anybody complaining about the price… is an idiot. Plain and simple..

    Anybody complaining that you can’t buy just one team. .is an idiot… plain and simple.

    What kind of discount do you think you’d be getting by just seeing one team???

    If you think it would be 1/30th of the price, you are an idiot.

    Want to know how good the value is of this deal??

    Take a family of 4 to ONE NFL game… just ONE, and then get back to me…

    People just like to complain… thats what the internet is for… but good lord…there are a bunch of idiots in this world.

  55. Call me Jack Sparrow because at those prices it is a pirate’s life I will live

  58. Lots of handwringing here over the price point. The proof will be in the pudding when we see how many incremental buyers there are.

  59. Virtual reality is the only way I’d even CONSIDER paying that…

    No problem, I watch every week and don’t pay a dime anyway

  60. If anyone is wondering about the quality of YouTube TV, we started subscribing in 2020 because our cable bill kept going up. The picture quality is very good, and there are a lot of channels, especially sports channels. You just need reliable, high-speed internet.

  61. $449 for most of us, as per Wall Street Journal:
    ==========

    Not in a million years.

    NFL+ app worked fine for me the last couple years.

  62. Direct TV gave me the NFL package for free the last three seasons. The real money is in commercial establishments and they all will pay regardless of cost. They have to.

  63. Never thought I’d see the day that DirecTV would lose NFL Sunday Ticket. Today is a good day!!

    ===
    Except they are doing the same BS DTV was doing and why people were going away from it. First time in nearly 20+ years I won’t have it on any service. As a Chiefs fan right now I’ll only miss like 2 games anyway so whatever. I’m not paying 250$ for like max 4 games in a year.

  64. I live out of market. I have had DirecTv only because of Sunday Ticket. Back in January when the season ended, we cancelled DirecTv and became YouTube TV customers. Its $130 cheaper every month than DirecTv was. YoutubeTV has been AWESOME. Anyone complaining about it has never used it. I was skeptical about going to a streaming platform, but I have had no issues. And I havent lost my signal once because of heavy rain (which was frequent with DirecTv)

  65. So, in other words, you admit to shoplifting? Thank you for the transparency!

    maverick7wi says:
    April 11, 2023 at 10:27 am
    I refuse to pay google for anything period. As others have said, there are other ways

  66. If you are someone who follows football closely and follows atheist 6 hours of non-prime time games for 17 weeks then it’s $250 for 102 hours of entertainment (about $2.50 an hour). That’s not horrible considering the price of an actual single ticket, or something as simple as a cup of coffee these days.

  67. It is still less than the cost of one good seat ticket to an NFL game. I already subscribe to YouTube TV and am absolutely in on the $249 pre-pay deal!

