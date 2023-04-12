Browns DT Perrion Winfrey faces misdemeanor assault charge

Getty Images

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Harris County, Texas on Monday night.

Court records show that Winfrey has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Those records say Winfrey is accused of causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing and pulling her with his hand.

A Browns spokesperson told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the team is aware of the situation and gathering more information.

Winfrey was a fourth-round pick last year and he appeared in 13 games during his rookie season with the Browns. He finished the year with 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, a half-sack, and two passes defensed.