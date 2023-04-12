Bryce Young was in Houston on Wednesday

Posted by Charean Williams on April 12, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Some recent speculation has the Texans passing on a quarterback if the one they want isn’t there when they draft second overall. So which one do they want?

The Texans are doing their due diligence on all the top quarterback prospects.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was in Houston on Wednesday meeting with the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Signs point to the Panthers selecting Young with the No. 1 overall choice, which would leave the Texans to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or pick a player at a different position.

It would seem unlikely the Texans would go into DeMeco Ryans’ first season with Davis Mills and Case Keenum as the options at the position. But the Texans also hold the 12th overall selection.

Stroud visited with the Texans last week.

The first round of this year’s NFL draft starts Thursday, April 27.

5 responses to “Bryce Young was in Houston on Wednesday

  1. He was getting fitted for some cowboy boots and those ridiculous hats they seem to like a lot in Texas. He was also seen buying lots & lots of denim.

  2. Tyree Wilson will be the pick if the Panther select Young…I hope they pull a Mario Williams again.

  3. You guys were sitting in the perfect spot, seemed like the Bears trading down was bound to happen, but till it did you guys were in control of everything, and lost it just like that.

  4. I will say the Lions didn’t get a QB with all the high picks we had, we built it the right way in the trenches first. Should learn from David Carr, get your house in order before you get the fun stuff or it will fail.

  5. He came to Houston for the “BARBECUE”.
    I’m wagering that Houston trades out of the 2023 NFL 1st round #2 selection.

