Some recent speculation has the Texans passing on a quarterback if the one they want isn’t there when they draft second overall. So which one do they want?

The Texans are doing their due diligence on all the top quarterback prospects.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was in Houston on Wednesday meeting with the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Signs point to the Panthers selecting Young with the No. 1 overall choice, which would leave the Texans to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or pick a player at a different position.

It would seem unlikely the Texans would go into DeMeco Ryans’ first season with Davis Mills and Case Keenum as the options at the position. But the Texans also hold the 12th overall selection.

Stroud visited with the Texans last week.

The first round of this year’s NFL draft starts Thursday, April 27.