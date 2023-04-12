Buccaneers draft picks 2023: Full list of Tampa Bay’s selections for every round

Getty Images

In their first year under head coach Todd Bowles, the Bucs won the NFC South title last year despite finishing the regular season with a losing 8-9 record. They were dominated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card, falling behind 24-0 and eventually losing 31-14 in the final game of Tom Brady’s career.

Following the (second) retirement of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to begin a new era in 2023. The Bucs signed Baker Mayfield in free agency this offseason to compete with Kyle Trask for the starting QB job. Trask, who Tampa selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has only seen action in one NFL game in his career.

Whoever is the starting quarterback come September will be working with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who replaced Byron Leftwich, who was fired after last season.

Tampa Bay’s offensive line was decimated by injuries last season, one reason why the team ranked last in the NFL with just 76.9 rushing yards per game. Running back Leonard Fournette, who led the team in rushing yards in each of the past two seasons, was released in March as second-year RB Rachaad White is expected to take over as the lead back in 2023.

Tampa has nine picks in this year’s draft, beginning with the 19th overall pick. The Bucs did not have a first-round pick last year after trading down with Jacksonville in a multi-pick deal.

Click here for the entire 2023 NFL Draft order

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 50

Round 3: No. 82

Round 5: No. 153

Round 5: No. 175

Round 6: No. 179 (from HOU)

Round 6: No. 181 (from IND)

Round 6: No. 196

Round 7: No. 252