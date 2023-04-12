Buccaneers make official the return of the throwback creamsicle uniform

Posted by Charean Williams on April 12, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT
Raiders V Buccaneers
Getty Images

Bucco Bruce is back, and so, too, are the Buccaneers creamsicle uniforms.

The Buccaneers announced more than a year ago they would wear the orange uniforms during a game in 2023. Global supply chain issues prevented the return of the iconic uniform in 2022 as the team had hoped.

On Wednesday, the Bucs released a video with their former Bucco Bruce mascot confirming the return of the past.

The team featured orange, red and white as its colors from 1976-96, and the creamsicle throwbacks with the Bucco Bruce helmets made a return each season from 2009-12 before the league implemented a one-helmet rule. After the NFL rescinded the rule in 2021, the Bucs sought to bring back the look.

And it will return this season.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.