Chris Moore visits Titans

Free agent wide receiver Chris Moore‘s search for a job has led him to Tennessee.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Moore is visiting the Titans on Wednesday.

Moore spent the last two seasons with the Texans, so the AFC South is familiar ground to him. He set career highs with 48 catches and 548 receiving yards for Houston last season.

Over the course of a career that started as a 2016 fourth-round pick in Baltimore, Moore has 116 catches for 1,286 yards and eight touchdowns.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has acknowledged the team’s need for additional help at receiver, but they have yet to sign anyone from outside the organization this offseason. Treylon Burks, Kyle Phillips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson Jr., and Mason Kinsey make up the receiver group.