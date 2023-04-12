Colt McCoy “doing great,” ready to go for offseason work

Posted by Josh Alper on April 12, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier this year that quarterback Colt McCoy had a minor procedure and team owner Michael Bidwill indicated McCoy would be limited in the offseason program, but the veteran may be doing more than predicted.

The exact nature of McCoy’s injury issue wasn’t revealed by either man, but Gannon gave a positive update on McCoy’s condition during a press conference this week.

“Colt, he’s doing great,” Gannon said, via Jess Root of USAToday.com. “He gets a little extra work here and there but he’s ready to go.”

While it’s early in the offseason, McCoy’s availability is a plus because the team is going to be without Kyler Murray for some time. McCoy and David Blough are the only other quarterbacks on the roster and McCoy’s experience makes him the likely choice to lead the first team until Murray is cleared to return from his torn ACL.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Colt McCoy “doing great,” ready to go for offseason work

  1. The Cardinals will be drafting Caleb Williams or Drake Make in 2024. They will easily be one of the 2-3 worst teams in football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.