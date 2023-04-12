Devon Witherspoon visits Commanders

Getty Images

Former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon showed NFL teams that he has recovered from a hamstring injury during a workout last month and now he’s taking meetings with individual clubs.

According to multiple reports, Witherspoon is visiting with the Commanders on Wednesday.

Witherspoon had 41 tackles, 17 passes defensed, and three interceptions during his final season at Illinois. That production led to All-American honors and his selection as the Jim Thorpe Award winner after the college season wrapped up and it’s made him a top prospect on the defensive side heading into the draft.

The only outside piece the Commanders have added to their cornerback corps so far this offseason has been waiver claim Cam Dantzler. Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste, and Danny Johnson are the top returning players at the position.