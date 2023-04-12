Giants draft picks 2023: Full list of the New York Giants’ draft picks for every round

Getty Images

In his first season at the helm, Brian Daboll was named 2022 NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Giants to a winning record (9-7-1) and a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. Despite failing to throw for more than 15 touchdowns in any of the past three seasons, quarterback Daniel Jones was rewarded with a new 4-year, $160 million deal this offseason.

While the Giants locked up Jones, they placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley, who finished fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards last season. New York also made one of the bigger moves this offseason, trading a third round pick to the Raiders in exchange for tight end Darren Waller, who is the highest-paid TE in the NFL at $17 million per year.

The Giants have 10 picks in this year’s draft, beginning with the 25th overall pick in the first round. The defensive side of the ball needs improvement after the team allowed 358.2 yards per game last season (25th in NFL).

New York Giants 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 25

Round 2: No. 57

Round 3: No. 89

Round 4: No. 128

Round 5: No. 160

Round 5: No. 172

Round 6: No. 209 (from KC)

Round 7: No. 240 (from BAL)

Round 7: No. 243

Round 7: No. 254