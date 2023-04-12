Inside the OBJ deal

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

It’s been known for several days that the one-year contract signed by new Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. includes $15 million guaranteed. The question becomes the $3 million in supposedly “reachable” incentives.

They are indeed reachable.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Beckham can earn an extra $1 million based on three categories: receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

The formula for receptions goes like this, for receptions: (1) $250,000 for 30 catches; (2) $500,000 for 40 catches; (3) $750,000 for 50 catches; or (4) $1 million for 60 catches, or if he leads the team in receptions.

For receiving yardage, it’s this: (1) $250,000 for 250 yards; (2) $500,000 for 500 yards; (3) $750,000 for 750 yards; or (4) $1 million for 1,000 yards, or if he leads the team in receiving yards.

For receiving touchdowns, it’s this: (1) $250,000 for three; (2) $500,000 for five; (3) $750,000 for seven; or (4) $1 million for nine, or if he leads the team in receiving touchdowns.

So if he’s the No. 1 receiver and the No. 1 option in the passing game, he should get the full $3 million. While that dynamic can create friction if he’s not getting the ball as much as he’d want, these incentives give Beckham a very real motivation to try to get quarterback Lamar Jackson to show up early, so that they’ll develop the right rapport — and so that Beckham will ultimately earn the extra $3 million.

Beckham also has a signing bonus of $13.835 million, and a guaranteed base salary of $1.165 million. The deal includes four voidable years, which reduces the 2023 cap number from $15 million to $3.932 million.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Inside the OBJ deal

  1. Most targets and receptions go to the TE in the Ravens offense, so no, these are not likely to be earned incentives.

  3. Can someone explain how incentives count against the current-year salary cap? The amount of 2023 incentives earned isn’t yet knowable, so couldn’t teams “circumvent” the cap by offering super easy incentives?

  5. If Lamar wants a fully guaranteed contract, and that’s the sticking point, I highly doubt he’s going to play under the franchise tag. I would assume the Ravens want to trade him if they’re not willing to give him whatever he wants (and that no one is likely to give him).

    The point of all that is that OBJ being signed won’t have any impact on LJ’s contract situation or whether he plays or not.

  7. Earned incentives count against next year’s cap. Just like signing bonus against voidable years. OBJ will count more on next season than he will this season.

  8. Now here is Nowhere says:
    April 12, 2023 at 1:42 pm
    Can someone explain how incentives count against the current-year salary cap? The amount of 2023 incentives earned isn’t yet knowable, so couldn’t teams “circumvent” the cap by offering super easy incentives?
    //////////
    Has to do with likely-to-be-earned and not likely (LTBE vs NLTBE). The former count towards the cap. If he had a receptions incentive of 150, it’d be the latter.

  9. Now here is Nowhere says:
    April 12, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    Can someone explain how incentives count against the current-year salary cap? The amount of 2023 incentives earned isn’t yet knowable, so couldn’t teams “circumvent” the cap by offering super easy incentives?

    ——————————————————————————————

    “Likely to be earned” incentives are included in the current year cap. “Not likely to be earned” are included in the following year’s cap if they are paid out.

  11. Can someone explain how incentives count against the current-year salary cap? The amount of 2023 incentives earned isn’t yet knowable, so couldn’t teams “circumvent” the cap by offering super easy incentives?

    ———-
    if the incentives are “reachable” like these they count against current cap year. otherwise they get added to next year if reached

  12. No wonder receivers act like Divas when they dont get the ball, now I dont blame them. Ownerships fault they created that monster.

  16. Zero chance he makes any of those. He wont play past 3-4 games either being a diva or he will be hurt. This is a no brainer.

  19. Personal stat goals go against the team concept. I can’t believe a Harbaugh would approve anything like that. I guess John didn’t play for Bo Schembechler.

  20. Mark Andrews will lead the team in every relevant receiving category.

  21. Hmm i wonder if they at least considered a bonus built into OBJ’s contract if/when LJ signed?? I’d like to see the Ravens try to get that contract approved by the league office!

  22. Absolutely absurd money for this guy, coming off a knee injury and especially when you add in the incentives and signing bonus. As their only legitimate WR threat, he’s going to spend a lot of time double-teamed, and his production will suffer as a result. The per-catch cost is going to get very expensive.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.