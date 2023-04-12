Jahmyr Gibbs visits Buccaneers

Getty Images

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said recently that “we really like our group” of running backs, but left the door open to adding a player to that group in the draft.

The team is meeting with one possible addition on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in for a visit.

Gibbs transferred from Georgia Tech to Alabama for the 2022 season and moved right into a big role for the Crimson Tide. He ran 151 times for 926 yards, caught 44 passes for 444 yards, and returned kicks during his lone season in the SEC. Gibbs scored 10 offensive touchdowns in the process.

The Bucs released Leonard Fournette this offseason and have Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Chase Edmonds on the depth chart in the offensive backfield.