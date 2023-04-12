Jonathan Gannon acknowledges that allegations against Michael Bidwill are a “distraction”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2023, 11:27 AM EDT
Arizona Cardinals Introduce Jonathan Gannon as Head Coach
Getty Images

The Cardinals have created plenty of headlines in recent days, due to allegations made by former team executive Terry McDonough — and partially corroborated by former COO Ron Minegar.

The accusations trace back to owner Michael Bidwill. New coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about the situation during a Tuesday press conference held in connection with the launch of the team’s offseason program.

“Do you have any response to the allegations that are just kind of put out there about owner Michael Bidwill?” Gannon was asked.

“No, I don’t,” Gannon said. “My sole focus is on improving our team right now, so that’s kind of exactly like you said, I think a distraction. But that’s not gonna take away from my focus, any outside noise like that. I’m worried about the players right now.”

The reporter didn’t call it a distraction, however. The reporter simply asked whether Gannon has a response to the allegations.

In answering the question, Gannon could have said many things. He could have said, “That predates me.” He could have said, “That has nothing to do with the football operation.” He could have said, “There’s a process for handling those, and I’m not part of it.” Instead, he made it clear that the allegations are a distraction from the task at hand.

And they are. The question is whether they’ll become a bigger distraction. If more former or current employees chime in, the NFL at some point will have to investigate. The goal for the front office is to keep that from happening.

The goal for Gannon is to keep any of it from becoming even more of a distraction. At some point, it will be unavoidable — as Commanders coach Ron Rivera has learned in recent years.

5 responses to “Jonathan Gannon acknowledges that allegations against Michael Bidwill are a “distraction”

  1. First the media waged open war on Art Modell, then Snyder, now its Bidwell. NFL owners had better close ranks and protect themselves because the media WILL come after you (unless you’re woke, then you can do whatever you want) and will maliciously attack you until you sell your team to someone that the media deems ‘worthy’ or ‘acceptable’.

  2. Should the NFL investigate the use of the burner phones? Yes, but that’s the extent of it. So the guy is prickly and hard to work for…so what? Why should that be investigated?

  3. Theres a good chance Gannon will be out after a year or two max, so by being honest he may be paving the way towards his next job, with an owner who wont be a distraction. And by “distraction,” i mean like an owner who demands that he give back his team issued burner phone. Cardinals are a dumpster🔥

  5. Dumb story if it could even be classified as such. Seems like you have a vendetta now against all things Cardinals. Bidwill ownership has been second tier for decades and decades now. You’re just figuring this out? Brilliant.

