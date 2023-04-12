Jonathan Gannon acknowledges that allegations against Michael Bidwill are a “distraction”

Getty Images

The Cardinals have created plenty of headlines in recent days, due to allegations made by former team executive Terry McDonough — and partially corroborated by former COO Ron Minegar.

The accusations trace back to owner Michael Bidwill. New coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about the situation during a Tuesday press conference held in connection with the launch of the team’s offseason program.

“Do you have any response to the allegations that are just kind of put out there about owner Michael Bidwill?” Gannon was asked.

“No, I don’t,” Gannon said. “My sole focus is on improving our team right now, so that’s kind of exactly like you said, I think a distraction. But that’s not gonna take away from my focus, any outside noise like that. I’m worried about the players right now.”

The reporter didn’t call it a distraction, however. The reporter simply asked whether Gannon has a response to the allegations.

In answering the question, Gannon could have said many things. He could have said, “That predates me.” He could have said, “That has nothing to do with the football operation.” He could have said, “There’s a process for handling those, and I’m not part of it.” Instead, he made it clear that the allegations are a distraction from the task at hand.

And they are. The question is whether they’ll become a bigger distraction. If more former or current employees chime in, the NFL at some point will have to investigate. The goal for the front office is to keep that from happening.

The goal for Gannon is to keep any of it from becoming even more of a distraction. At some point, it will be unavoidable — as Commanders coach Ron Rivera has learned in recent years.