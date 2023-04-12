Latavius Murray visited Bills

The Bills hosted veteran running back Latavius Murray on a free agent visit, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It indicates the Bills are not done adding to the position.

The team signed Damien Harris after losing Devin Singletary to the Texans. They also have James Cook and Nyheim Hines.

Murray, 33, was on the Saints’ practice squad and played one game with the team last season before the Broncos signed him to their active roster. He played 12 games with seven starts with Denver and totaled 186 touches for 827 yards and five touchdowns.

The Raiders made Murray a sixth-round choice in 2013, and he spent four seasons there. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2015.

He also has played for the Vikings and Ravens.

Murray has 1,703 touches for 7,753 yards and 57 touchdowns.

