Mazi Smith in Buffalo today, with Bills among several teams showing interest

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith is on a top-30, pre-draft visit to Buffalo today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Smith has drawn pre-draft interest from more than half the league.

Rapoport reports that Smith has had more than 20 meetings or visits, including the Chiefs and Steelers at Michigan. The Bears, Eagles, Cowboys, Cardinals and Saints also have met with Smith.

In 30 games over three seasons, Smith totaled 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, half a sack, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.