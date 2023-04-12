More reports indicate Jeff Bezos is out as potential Commanders owner

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT
One report led to more. And the end result is that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos won’t be trying to buy the Washington Commanders.

Following the item from Puck.news that Bezos hasn’t made a bid and doesn’t plan to do so, both FrontOfficeSports.com and ESPN.com followed with something far more definitive: Bezos is out.

That leaves Josh Harris and Steve Apostolopoulos as the two known finalists. Of the duo, the Harris bid is believed to be far more viable.

As to Bezos, he could eventually buy another team. With NFL franchise prices going up and up, other teams could be for sale. Other owners who aren’t currently believed to be thinking about selling could decide to cash out.

Really, if Bezos is going to plunk down a sizable chunk of his billions to buy an NFL team, why pay a record sum for the most distressed of NFL properties? The Commanders need a new stadium. Other damage from the Snyder regime will need to be undone, although plenty of it will immediately be erased the moment Snyder is officially out.

Still, if $6 billion buys the Commanders, maybe $7 billion or $8 billion can get the attention of an owner who isn’t currently looking for a way out. And Bezos could end up with a team that needs far less of an overhaul on the way in.

13 responses to “More reports indicate Jeff Bezos is out as potential Commanders owner

  1. The Harris group is in, and Bezos can now wait for the Seahawks to come up for sale sometime over the next few years. If I were the NFL I’d be very cautious about allowing this guy into their exclusive ownership club, because he doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to a happy, healthy, and safe workplace environment. The NFL should be happy he’s out

  2. I’m not sure there was ever any real and truthful indication he was ever going to bid on any nfl franchise.

  3. I don’t hate rich people, but this is billionaires making more billions. Sports franchises never lose money, it’s a guaranteed investment. Why should Jeff Bezos be allowed to buy a team? Give others an opportunity. This is why I won’t give a dime of my hard earned money to the NFL and the billionaires.

  4. Bezos would be better to buy the Seahawks at a record price and blow the cap off of what the stupid commanders got as a big F U to Snyder

  5. He was never interested because he is a smart man. The NFL has peaked. Everyone knows it but the NFL. Remember how big boxing and horse racing were in their heyday? Yeah neither do I

  6. Mr Jeff Bezos, please purchase the Houston Texans.
    The franchise and the entire NFL could use your expertise.

  7. Bezos owned the Dodgers and got out of it, he’s got enough going on. Buying a team is for people with way to much money who want to be famous with nothing much else to do.

  8. Bezos only buys winners with impeccable class-act character. It wouldn’t surprise me if he bought the Kansas City Chiefs. The Clark Hunt family isn’t poor by any means but, to sell the team when the profit would be so ridiculously high, it wouldn’t surprise me. Jerry Jones would be extremely jealous as the stadium he might build would surpass the ole America’s team and claim it as America’s new team, smack dab in the middle of it.

  10. Iv never seen a single story anywhere stating Jeff was ever remotely interested in buying an NFL franchise. I think it’s only assumed so because he carries enough money in his sock to buy one.

  11. LOL Why would he even WANT to buy an NFL team? There’s cheaper ways to get criticized day in and day out for everything you do and don’t do. Maybe he could just remarry? Oh, right, that one cost him much more than $6 billion.

  13. If I’m Bezos, I understand that I’m rich and people will talk about me…But I’d probably be tired of my name being thrown around in conjunction with every sports franchise that’s for sale or not.
    Does anybody know if the man even likes football?

