Panthers executive Steve Drummond resigns after 18 years with team

The revolving door in Charlotte keeps spinning.

Steve Drummond has resigned from the Panthers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Drummond spent 18 years with the team.

Drummond became the Senior Advisor to the Chairman & V.P. of External Football Operations in 2021. He previously worked as Chief Communications Officer in Carolina.

The Panthers apparently weren’t surprised by the news that Drummond is leaving. He already has been removed from the online front-office roster.

I’ve known Steve for a long time. He was always great to deal with. Helpful, responsive, cooperative, friendly. Steve, per Schefter, currently is working on completing his MBA at the University of North Carolina.

For Carolina, it’s the latest major change in the Tepper Sports & Entertainment organization. And it’s hard not to wonder whether it’s possible that team owner David Tepper might not be the easiest person in the world to get along with.

Which is fine, it that’s the case. It’s one of the perks of being a multi-billionaire, I guess. But it also makes it hard to establish real continuity if key people are being pushed out and/or running for the exits on a regular basis.

  2. “And it’s hard not to wonder whether it’s possible that team owner David Tepper might not be the easiest person in the world to get along with.

    Which is fine, it that’s the case. It’s one of the perks of being a multi-billionaire, I guess. But it also makes it hard to establish real continuity if key people are being pushed out and/or running for the exits on a regular basis.”
    ———–
    It could just as well be Tepper wanting “his people” in those positions.

  3. My hypothesis after working for a couple of tyrannical bosses who lack the “soft skills” of leaders who inspire – those who made it big were lucky being in the right place at the right time riding an upward wave everyone in their industry experienced. If they were in a genuinely competitive environment and depended on their company to perform as well as possible to survive, they would have been obliterated because the best would refuse to work for them.

    Tepper seems to be the type who rode one of those waves

