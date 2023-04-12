Ravens to introduce OBJ on Thursday

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2023, 1:01 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens
Eight days after a pre-draft press conference that included no questions about a reported offer to receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens are holding a press conference to introduce OBJ as the newest member of the team.

The Ravens have announced that, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Beckham, coach John Harbaugh, and G.M. Eric DeCosta will meet with reporters.

Looming once again over the proceedings will be quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last time, the team shut down any Lamar questions, steering inquiries toward the draft. This time, it’s impossible to talk about Beckham without talking about Jackson.

Whether that means the Ravens will talk about the status of Lamar’s contract remains to be seen.

Other relevant questions become whether and to what extend Beckham plans to participate in the offseason program. He often has had a limited presence during voluntary drills.

If Beckham is committed to being there (based on initial reports, his contract includes no significant workout bonus), maybe that makes Jackson more inclined to working out a deal, so that he can be there, too, learning the offense and preparing to have a big year with Beckham.

20 responses to “Ravens to introduce OBJ on Thursday

  3. Forever a Super Bowl LVI Champion

    Friendly reminder: without his injury and the awful facemask no-call, the Rams win 30-13

  5. I understand getting paid but he would have been better off signing with the Rams and furthering his brand and working towards a bigger payday. Given the history for WR’s in this offense, I can’t imagine this will end well when he gets limited opportunities and his highlights are of blocking downfield for Lamar.

  6. the Ravens are holding a press conference to introduce OBJ as the newest blocker on the team.

  7. Well, stop the presses… Just what an insatiable ego needs.

  9. A 1-year deal to a guy who may make it 6 games before getting hurt. What real incentive could that possibly be to Jackson?

  10. What’s the over/under when he starts crying about he’s not getting the ball?
    Is his dad gonna blame Baker Mayfield even though he’s not a Raven?
    Can’t believe they gave this joke that much cash!

  11. How long before he melts down because Lamar is throwing him 2-3 dirt balls every game?

  12. OBJ: Cool. So when do I get started working with Lamar?

    Ravens: Um yeah, about that….

  13. Meanwhile the bungles hold introductory press conferences behind bleachers somewhere at a college stadium. No practice facility in sight! Poverty franchise.

  14. Excellent veteran receiver. Ravens have historically had greater success adding veteran receivers vs the draft. Say want you about “diva” receivers, but they put in the work and grind. OBJ is no different. A definite upgrade to the receiver group in Baltimore. OBJ can handle the full route tree, unlike Hollywood Brown. Lamar will not have to hold the ball as long waiting for guys to get open. Gonna be good…get your popcorn ready.

  15. OBJ is highly overrated. In terms of historical WRs, he’s not HoF material. Plus he plays in a pass happy era, so his stats are skewed. Did OBJ make any QBs better? No. Did he block downfield? No. Did he make a few circus catches? Yes but so did Lynn Swann and some idiots in the media think that Swann doesn’t deserve to be in the HoF.

  16. What do the Browns and Ravens have in common?
    They both know how to overpay the wrong players.

  17. Question number 1: Hey Odell, welcome to Baltimore. How is the rehab going on the knee and how do you see yourself contributing to the team? Odell: Aint nuttin change but my limp

  18. asdfghjk says:
    April 12, 2023 at 1:12 pm
    Forever a Super Bowl LVI Champion

    Friendly reminder: without his injury and the awful facemask no-call, the Rams win 30-13
    ————————————
    … or if the Bengals would’ve scored a TD when they had 1st and 10 from the 11 yard line and had to settle for a FG, or if the refs wouldn’t have called a defensive hold at the goal line for a pass that was batted down, which resulted in another play and the game winning TD, or… woulda, shoulda, coulda, didn’t.

  19. Introduce? He’s a 31 year old overpaid primadonna WR. He needs no introduction.

  20. nhpats2011 says:
    April 12, 2023 at 1:25 pm
    How long before he melts down because Lamar is throwing him 2-3 dirt balls every game?
    ______________________

    Lamar doesn’t throw dirt balls. If anything, he makes overthrows. Please watch the games and stop making stuff up. OBJ melts down in loses. Not Lamar’s MO. Lamar QBR 59.1, Mac Jones 36.1. Go troll your sorry QB.

