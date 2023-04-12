Report: Saquon Barkley won’t sign tag ahead of Giants offseason program

Giants running back Saquon Barkley isn’t expected to join the team when they start their offseason program next week.

Barkley received the team’s franchise tag before the start of the new league year, but he has not signed it yet. Kim Jones of Newsday reports that Barkley will not sign the tag before the start of the team’s offseason work and will not be reporting for the first team work of the offseason.

This portion of the offseason program is voluntary, but Barkley isn’t officially under contract with the team without signing the tag so there would be no repercussions for Barkley even if the work was mandatory.

With the market for running backs soft around the league, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard opted to sign his $10.1 million tag. Barkley stands to make the same amount by signing his, but, for now, he’s opting for a different approach than his fellow NFC East back.

If that remains the case through the July deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals, Barkley will have to make a choice about whether to report to training camp under the terms of the tag.

34 responses to "Report: Saquon Barkley won't sign tag ahead of Giants offseason program

  2. Interestingly enough the Giants could choose to pull the tag at any time, and he’d likely get offers for less than the tag if he were a free agent.

    So he can be disappointed that he was tagged, but it’s the best offer he should get. Miss the optional offseason stuff but get it signed and get out there for regular camp

  4. Smart move by Saquon. Take your time. Reduce the risk of injury. Show up at the last minute to collect your guaranteed salary. And then do whatever you have to do to get through this lame duck year and secure a better contract next season. Its as simple as that. The g men stuck him on a 1 year prove it deal, while paying dj, and i think that was a mistake. Saquon > DJ

  6. I’m not a fan of the devaluation of RB’s in the league for a couple reasons, I don’t want the game to be one dimensional and I also don’t want the game to be so QB centric that we have to wrap them in bubble wrap in case they get hurt as them being out leaves their team with no chance.

    I think the league should start thinking about rules that will bolster the position in value.

  7. Read the room. RBs are getting the short end of the stick. It’s why Aaron Jones took a pay cut because it’s better than the alternative. $10M for 1 year is better than he’d get on the open market.

  8. Saquon might want to have a look at Aaron Jones’ recent signing. Jones saw where the market for RBs is and gladly took a $5M cut in pay to $11M. Similarly, Pollard, who actually has far fewer miles on the odometer than Saquon, also took the $11.1M tag offer. Christian McCaffrey has set the new ceiling for RBs; $12M.
    The market for RBs might not be “fair”, if you can call $11M not fair, but there are numerous young, cheap RBs available and the NFL is now a passing league.

  9. It’s a pretty precarious position Bark’s in. He knows he could get traded or they could draft a RB which if he signs the tag would mean (potentially) it’s his last year and he’ll become a free agent in a very soft market. That 4 year 52 Million looks really good now for him but Joe said it’s not available

  longtimelistenerfirsttimecaller says:
    April 12, 2023 at 10:59 am
    __________________________________________

    It may be less money this season if they pull the tag but he could get a longer deal if that’s the case and I believe the giants offense falls apart without him.

  11. I am interested how this plays put.
    A person above me mentioned that the Giants could pull the tag.
    The issue with that is:
    He could sign with another team for a “6 year contract” but like 3 of the years are void years. Thus this year’s cap space problem could be circumvented.
    Unsure what teams would do 6 year contract at like 10 million real dollars a year though.
    Want to say he has been healthy like 2 of his 5 years in the league?

  12. 10 mil is a lot for a RB on a one year deal…

    Better take that money while it’s on the table or you may end up like Latrell Sprewell

    —–
    The Giants did that deal with Jones at the last minute so they could tag Saquon. I think they feared they’d lose him, and probably had credible intel that he had a market. Some team would absolutely sign him to a longer-term deal with more money up-front and guaranteed than $10 million. So I disagree with the premise that the tag is the best offer he could get. The Bears would absolutely sign him with way more up-front than $10 million and stretch the cap hit out.

  14. Barkley is a stud, but he’s also someone that hasn’t been healthy the majority of his career. Someone will pay him $14 mil. RBs making over $10 mil a year are going to be rare moving forward.

  16. One other thing. We all made fun. Of LeVeon Bell and him turning down 12 million (or so).
    He still got a 4 year 52 million dollar contract with the Jets.
    He lasted like a year and a half..
    But made 27 million dollars from them. So financially, he actually won if you think that he was basically already used up.
    My point is: even when they lose…they sometimes win. RBs should try to get paid when they can.
    Personally, if I was a GM. I would not pay a RB big money, but I get why they try to secure that payday.

  17. The NYG should draft Barkley’s replacement, then pull the tag. Players, especially RBs, need to understand that player salaries cannot continue to increase just because unions, agents, and the media deem it necessary. The era of 1-year contracts is here, and today’s greedy players can be replaced with cheaper players with ease. If I were a GM, I wouldn’t care about a players security and I’d stop giving signing bonuses, with the exception of undrafted free agents, simply because once the player gets the bonus they stop working hard. I’d put the bonus at the end of the term. If it was a 1-year deal, the player gets the bonus after week 18.

  18. From Saquon’s perspective, there’s little incentive to suit up before the start of the regular season, and considerable risk. He’ll likely sign his contract a week or so before the first week of the regular season and not before.
    Yes the Giant’s could rescind the offer, but they’d only likely do that if they draft a RB that absolutely wow’s them, which is unlikely. For the Giant’s, this is a one year rental of Barley’s services. For Saquon, this is a one year audition for the open market. So long as he’s in uniform on day one of the regular season, both sides will likely be content.

  crookedcreek says:
    April 12, 2023 at 11:20 am
    10 mil is a lot for a RB on a one year deal…

    Better take that money while it’s on the table or you may end up like Latrell Sprewell

    141Rate This

    Sprewell had a family to feed remember haha.

  20. So he must think Brian Daboll isn’t capable of plugging-and-playing Breida, Brightwell, Corbin plus a draft pick? Daboll can and will without a second thought. Don’t be dumb Saquon.

  21. If he never got hurt, 2 times in his first 3 years, i would say he is worth the salary a little more than the tag, but that never happened so teams shy away from paying top price for older already injured RB’S ….

  22. A few mock drafts have Bijan Robinson dropping near or past the Giants.

    Saquon might consider signing before the draft.

  23. I support it 100%. He wants a longer commitment. The tag is not enough security. People act like he’s not going to eventually sign the tag. By not signing the tag now, he has the freedom to train on his own and focus on his craft vs being around the media at the facility when workouts start. Now he cannot be fined. It’s all business. He will be there when training camp starts.

  25. Saquon should immediately sign the offer. The Giants have Breida in the wings and he’s arguably faster than Saquon.

  29. Spree was living on his boat and that got repossessed. Take the multi year deal if you can get it.

  30. His phone will be ringing about 10 seconds after they draft Bijan Robinson to let him know they pulled the tender.

  31. And here I thought people would have learned from Leveon Bell.

    People always say “know your worth” like they are some kind of magic words. While it is true you should certainly “know your worth,” it helps if you remember you are ultimately worth what someone is willing to pay you. Overestimate that number at your own risk.

  32. this is my favourite part of the NFL calendar – it is that time of year where everybody gets upset at people for not going to work when it isn’t contractually required of them to do so

  casualnflfan says:
    April 12, 2023 at 11:31 am

    ===

    When you factor the money he lost by sitting out a year and refusing to sign a contract with the Steelers, and add that to his abrupt career ending after falling into oblivion with the Jets, he lost money, no question. If he’d stayed with Pitt and signed a contract there, he’d have ended up with more money and potentially a HOF career. Instead, he’s just a mostly-forgotten footnote who cashed in, but for less than he could have gotten.

    —-
    It was $14.5 million he passed up to get $27 million. He derailed his career in the process. Had he played on the tag, he would have gotten more than the incremental $12.5 million in the next contract. Unless you assume he would not have gotten a next contract.

