Shane Steichen on Lamar Jackson: We’re focused on the draft and players in our building

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 12, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT
Colts coach Shane Steichen poured cold water today on talk that his team is considering signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet.

Asked about Jackson, Steichen replied that the Colts’ focus right now is on the players who are already on the team, and the players available to them in the draft.

“We’re focused on the draft and focused on the players that are in the building right now,” Steichen said.

The quarterbacks in the building for the Colts right now are Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger. They also might draft a quarterback with the fourth overall pick.

If the Colts don’t draft a quarterback, that will increase the speculation that they could try to land Jackson. But for now, it appears that making a run at Jackson is not in the Colts’ plans.

  1. I’d be surprised if the Colts don’t take Richardson either at 4 or after trading up for pick 3.

  2. Gonna stand by my previous take here: This man has an organization to run. Lamar is not the organization.

  4. Maybe the fact that Lamar’s own team that drafted him and won’t sign him to the contract he wants should tell you why every other NFL team has passed on him. Quit trying to make other QB needy teams look stupid for not talking to him. They already know he’s not worth what he thinks he’s is.

  5. Dear Colts….We’ve stuck with you through some rough years. Please don’t pursue Lamar Jackson. Signed, 95.7% of your fan base.

  6. If the Colts pass on Richardson at #4, they should explore careers in professional poker. They’ve been rather transparent about their interest in him, shockingly so. Why would the Colts pursue Jackson if they can have Richardson for a fraction of the price? Now, it might be a different story if three QBs are gone before Indy’s pick. Maybe they consider Lamar if they miss out on the top 3 QBs and their 2024 pick will be less valuable (presumably). Regardless, Indy would be foolish to trade up.

  7. The longer this nonsense goes, the more obvious it becomes that there’s simply not a big market for Jackson. Giving up two first rounders and then hamstringing your cap with his contract expectations just doesn’t work for most teams.
    He’s just not enough of a difference maker to overcome those two burdens unless a franchise has a complete roster other than at a quarterback.

  8. He’s got a QB that he’s hoping falls to the ravens. He’s gonna see how the draft unfolds before giving Lamar a ridiculous contract.

