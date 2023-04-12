Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV raises latency questions

Posted by Mike Florio on April 12, 2023, 1:39 PM EDT
In this photo illustration, a hand holding a TV remote
Getty Images

Here’s something I should have thought of the moment the NFL announced that Sunday Ticket will be distributed by YouTube TV. But my brain has an apparent latency issue.

The problem is this. YouTube TV has a clear latency issue, when it comes to games broadcast by networks carried on the streaming platform.

I’ve experienced it, when watching games via YouTube TV. Twitter will be well ahead of my feed. Other PFT writers will be squatting on stories based on developments during games, with the text message operating as a spoiler. (It’s even worse if they are attending a given game.)

Awful Announcing has raised the point. And it’s a fair one.

It’s possible YouTube TV will do something to limit latency for Sunday Ticket, with the NFL’s assistance. For now though, anyone who uses YouTube TV will be prepared to ignore social media while watching games, for fear of finding out what’s happening before seeing it happen.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV raises latency questions

  1. I live in a pretty rural area, but I luckily have decent internet. I’ve never experienced latency or buffering issues while streaming via YTTV or Amazon – or, at least, not enough to even remember them being an issue.

  2. The league does not care if their product suffers as long as they are making more of a profit off of it than the year before… this approach simply cannot last, and one day, they will have to either reinvest in making their product great again, or let it lag

  4. Yes, and that’s one more reason why I won’t be a subscribe. Not that I would have been without latency/buffering issues.

  6. I’ve been with YouTubeTV for about 18 months. The quality of the reception is perfect, zero buffering. However, there is a time lag. I notice it on NBA games with the DraftKings SportsBook app. The app score will be about 5 seconds ahead of the game.

  8. Funny – when I read the headline I thought this was going to be about youtube latency and its potential to affect online live gambling.

  9. The latency spoken of isn’t frozen or blurred screens. It’s the delay between “live” and when that “live” is delivered to your screen. I’ve noticed it between devices running simultaneously in my home.

    This reminds me of the movie The Sting where the horse race was delayed in being announced so Newman and Redford could swindle Robert Shaw.

    The delay isn’t that bad. I’ve been a YouTube TV customer for a couple years and have never had major issues. As long as the delay doesn’t go long enough to rig a horse race I’m fine with it.

  10. We aren’t talking about buffering. We are talking about when you watch a game via an app like ESPN app, YouTube, even the Sunday Ticket App, it is seconds (5-15) behind the over the air or cable/satellite broadcast. So you are not watching in real time with the folks watching over the air.

  12. For me as a gambler it is a question of why did a line move. If I am several minutes behind I can’t live gamble as there could be 2 or 3 plays I have not yet seen that are moving the line. For the average fan it might be no big deal but for the degens of the world it is a game breaker.

  13. bdean999 says:
    April 12, 2023 at 1:55 pm

    I’ve been with YouTubeTV for about 18 months. The quality of the reception is perfect, zero buffering. However, there is a time lag. I notice it on NBA games with the DraftKings SportsBook app. The app score will be about 5 seconds ahead of the game.

    ********************************************
    The “time lag” as you referred to it… is what Florio means by “latency”.
    the delay before a transfer of data begins following an instruction for its transfer.

  14. Satellite has always had this issue. I often am calling plays out to others watching on satellite, and they’re like you’re a few plays ahead of me.

  15. When I watched SundayTicket via Direct TV in a sports bar and used my phone to listen to the radio feed via SiriusXM, the two were never in sync. SundayTicket would lag behind a bit.

  16. Don’t blame YouTube. The issue is generally going to be inside your house. Try playing a single game or program on multiple devices in your house. If you are using wireless connectivity (Wifi), then they will not be in sync. If you are using a wired LAN you will be in better shape. There are a lot of things happening in your wireless provider’s cloud and in your home that make this happen. You will also this problem with cable and satellite if you use wireless boxes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.