Bruce Arians remains “involved” with Buccaneers, but not as much as last year

Last year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians unexpectedly stepped down in late March, becoming Senior Advisor to General Manager Jason Licht. This year, Arians remains in that role.

Licht said in his pre-draft press conference that, although Arians isn’t as involved as he has been in the past, he remains helpful to the cause.

“Yeah, Bruce has been involved, I’ve been on the phone with Bruce a lot,” Licht said. “[He’s] not quite as involved as he was last year but he’s still always a great person to talk to.”

Arians wasn’t at the Scouting Combine, and it does indeed seem that he has inched closer to full-time retirement. Still, he can be a very effective resource, for any team. Why shouldn’t the Buccaneers still tap into his skills, abilities, and experiences?