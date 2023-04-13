Cardinals try out QB Jeff Driskel

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 13, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT
With only two healthy quarterbacks currently on the roster, the Cardinals are likely to bring in another one this offseason, and they tried one out today.

The Cardinals tried out quarterback Jeff Driskel, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Driskel has spent time with the 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos and Texans in his NFL career. He has started 10 games in his NFL career, ioncluding one for the Texans last year, and his teams are 1-9 in those 10 games.

The Cardinals also hosted former Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Barton on a free agent visit.

2 responses to “Cardinals try out QB Jeff Driskel

  1. What on earth are the Cardinals thinking? There QB depth chart is already horrible and if they sign this guy it could possibly be worse

  2. Jeff Driskel floats in that limbo between being at the bottom of an NFL roster, making good money to stand and watch, or possibly being a star in the XFL/USFL making no money at all.

