DeForest Buckner: As you get older, rebuild’s not a word you want to hear

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2023, 2:42 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 17 Colts at Vikings
Getty Images

The Colts have a new head coach, the general consensus is that they’re likely to draft a quarterback early in the first round and they traded veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys, so the notion that this is a rebuilding year for the franchise is not all that tough a pill to swallow for most people.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would be one notable exception. Buckner is heading into his eighth NFL season and he said this week that he doesn’t want to spend much of his remaining career with a team that’s building toward a future without him.

“I hate that word,” Buckner said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “My rookie year in San Francisco, we went 2-14, the coach got fired, we brought in Kyle [Shanahan] and the majority of the roster was gone. Brought in new guys, and it took a couple of years. . . . We were building a team, a culture and all of that, but I was a young player, so I was able to grind through those tough years. . . . As you get older, rebuild’s definitely not a word you want to hear.”

Buckner does not want to be traded and a deal is unlikely now that the Colts have restructured his contract to push more of his cap hit into future seasons, but his comments suggest that view could change if it looks like the Colts’ path back to success will be an extended one.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “DeForest Buckner: As you get older, rebuild’s not a word you want to hear

  1. Somewhere right now, Jeff Saturday is reading Buckner’s quote and thinking he should still be his coach

  3. Trade him to the Seahawks. He’s a former Oregon Duck and has plenty of ties to the PNW. Would be awesome to see him make a deep run in the playoffs with Seattle.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.