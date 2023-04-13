Devin Bush calls playing with Bobby Wagner “a dream come true”

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed linebacker Devin Bush a week before they brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner. Bush was going to sign with the Seahawks whether the Seahawks agreed to terms with Wagner or not.

But Bush said “it was kind of like a dream come true” to for him to get to play alongside Wagner.

“A potential Hall of Famer to be able to play alongside of him, I can’t ask for any better situation than that,” Bush said Thursday at his introductory news conference, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.

The Seahawks went into free agency seeking help at inside linebacker with Jordyn Brooks working his way back from a torn ACL and Cody Barton leaving for the Commanders in free agency.

Bush, the former 10th overall pick of the Steelers, will help, and Wagner should help him in trying to become the player the Steelers believed he would become when they drafted him.