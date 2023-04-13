Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson is “in our plans”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2023, 1:17 PM EDT
Eight days ago, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to talk about unsigned quarterback Lamar Jackson, during a pre-draft press conference. Today, during the introduction of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., there were no restrictions on Lamar-related questions.

And DeCosta made it clear that the Ravens still want Lamar.

“Lamar’s in our plans,” DeCosta told reporters. “We love Lamar. Our feelings about Lamar have not changed one bit since the end of the season.”

DeCosta, who added that the process with Jackson is “ongoing,” also said he has not spoken to Jackson since Beckham was signed. However, the signing of Beckham says it all.

Beckham said he didn’t get any assurances from Jackson that they’ll be playing together in Baltimore, but Beckham said “the goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with him.”

Time will tell whether it happens. But the signing of Beckham is the biggest gesture the Ravens have made to date in order to get it done.

7 responses to “Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson is “in our plans”

  2. What else is DeCosta supposed to say besides this? Jackson would be offended if the Gm honestly said that the Ravens are looking at other options, which would be prudent given the idiocy that Jackson is displaying.

  3. The problems is that if you ask Lamar that same question, he would say the Ravens are not in his plans. All it takes is one desperate team ie. if Packers continue to stall the Jets, and Woody Johnson goes all in for LJ, Ravens are starting Tyler Huntley week #1.

  4. Has never been between the front office and the player. It’s the owner. Ozzie Newsome said as much. John Harbaugh has said as much. Eric DeCosta has said as much.

  5. He’s your franchise quarterback,a former mvp,just 26,elite athlete, multiple skills at the position. Is 70-14 as a starter in this league. Good to know the man is in your plans. Pay him.

  7. Every GM and Head Coach always stands firmly behind every player until the day they get rid of them.

