Jason Licht: I would not be afraid to take another QB in the draft

Getty Images

With Tom Brady’s retirement, the Buccaneers are going to look a lot different at quarterback in 2023.

They currently have just 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask and free agent signee Baker Mayfield under contract heading into the offseason program. So it’s likely that the club will add a quarterback or two at some point in the next few months.

General Manager Jason Licht seemed like he was fine with Trask and Mayfield competing to start this year. But the team may draft a developmental QB later this month.

“It’s the toughest position to find. It’s the most important position on the team,” Licht said in his Thursday press conference. “You see teams that in consecutive years take them in the top 10. We have an unknown in Kyle. We have Baker], who has had some great years and now we’re hoping he shows up this year in that competition and we get the best out of both of them.

“I would not be afraid to take a quarterback — another quarterback — because you might as well have another shot at it. Maybe not this year, but maybe in the future.”

The Buccaneers have the No. 19 overall pick in the first round, which likely takes them out of contention for the top QBs in this year’s draft. But they could still find a potential impact QB there or with the No. 50 pick in the second round.