Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Conversations are ongoing with Dalvin Cook, Za’Darius Smith

The futures of a couple of veteran Vikings players have been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn’t have anything concrete to say about either one of them at a Thursday press conference.

Running back Dalvin Cook‘s departure as a post-June 1 cut would save the Vikings $9 million under the salary cap and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith asked the team to release him earlier this year, but both players are currently on the roster in Minnesota. Adofo-Mensah didn’t say whether or not that will remain the case come the start of the regular season.

“Conversations are ongoing, and we try to be solutions-oriented,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Jeff Wald of KMSP.

The Vikings start their offseason program next week and Adofo-Mensah did not say whether either player will be at the facility when work gets underway.