Lions, Falcons announce Jeff Okudah trade

A trade that was reported earlier this week is now official.

The Lions and Falcons both announced on Thursday morning that the deal to send cornerback Jeff Okudah to Atlanta in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft is complete.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Okudah dealt with significant injuries in his first and second seasons, playing only 10 games between 2020 and 2021. He was healthy in 2022, starting 15 games 69.8 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He finished the year with 73 total tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble.

With Detroit adding Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Mosely, and Mac McCain at cornerback, Okudah now gets a fresh start with the Falcons.

Atlanta will have to decide whether or not to pick up Okudah’s fifth-year option, though at this point it appears unlikely that the club will do so.

1 responses to “Lions, Falcons announce Jeff Okudah trade

  1. Seems like teams are more willing to trade first round draft picks before their rookie contract ends than ever before.

    Maybe he didn’t live up to #3 billing, but 15 starts last year and a 5th round pick makes him not a total bust. And to be honest, that’s all you can really ask for. After all, it’s better than the alternative.

