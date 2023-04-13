Michael Pittman Jr.: Contract extension will happen eventually

Getty Images

The Colts added a couple of key members of their offense in the second round of the 2020 draft and that leaves them with a couple of contract decisions to make in the near future.

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. are both in the market for new contracts, but Pittman didn’t sound overly concerned with the pace of conversations about an extension when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a goal,” Pittman said, via the team’s website. “I think that happens naturally with performance. And if it doesn’t happen this year, that’s no big deal. I mean, it’ll happen eventually. I just kind of let that business side — just leave that to my agent.”

The Colts have gotten extensions done with players like Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard well ahead of the expiration of their rookie deals, so there’s likely to be movement on the Pittman front in the coming months if the Colts are sure that he’s going to be playing a big part of their future.