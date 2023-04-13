NFL, NFLPA approve QB-specific helmet designed to reduce concussions

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

A helmet designed to reduce the number of concussions suffered by quarterbacks has been approved for use by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Vicis designed the helmet to cut down on head injuries suffered when quarterbacks hit their heads on the ground while being tackled during games. The NFL says such hits account for about half of the concussions suffered by quarterbacks.

“We’ve now analyzed with our engineers and with the Players Association more than a 1,000 concussions on field, we have a pretty good database of how these injuries occur,” NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “This helmet performs better in laboratory testing than any helmets we have ever seen for those sorts of impacts.”

The only other position-specific helmet approved for use in the NFL is another Vicis model designed for offensive and defensive linemen.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “NFL, NFLPA approve QB-specific helmet designed to reduce concussions

  1. Of course no other positional players get concussions & obviously don’t matter if they do as they generally have shorter careers these days & on retirement disappear more often from the spotlight than a lot of QB’s who adopt superstar status.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.