Report: Daniel Snyder reaches agreement in principle to sell Commanders to Josh Harris

Posted by Mike Florio on April 13, 2023, 1:37 PM EDT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is out. Josh Harris is in.

And, soon, Daniel Snyder will be out.

Sportico reports that Snyder has reached an agreement in principle to sell the team to Josh Harris for $6 billion.

That sets a new record for American sports franchise, eclipsing by nearly 30 percent the $4.65 billion paid by the Walton-Penner group for the Broncos last year.

The news comes three days after the team settled a pending lawsuit filed by the District of Columbia, alleging that the team failed to refund security deposits to season-ticket holders. And it comes one day after it became clear Bezos had not made an offer — and would not be making one.

The deal isn’t done until it’s done. It will have to properly close, and at least 24 owners will have to approve Harris. At this point, however, if it means getting rid of Snyder, the owners would vote to approve anyone with the money to make the transaction.

32 responses to “Report: Daniel Snyder reaches agreement in principle to sell Commanders to Josh Harris

  1. The Bidwells need to lawyer up because they are the media’s next target, followed by the owners of the Panthers and Chargers.

  2. Hopefully the new owner immediately changes the name back. Changing has proved to do nothing.

  5. I never thought the day would come. I’m so happy, I think I’m going to cry. Champagne tonight boys!

  6. I literally have been saving a bottle of champagne for this and will drink it with my wife tonight! I can’t believe this day has come and we’ll actually get Magic Johnson as the face of the franchise after almost 25 years of having an owner who hated and abused us!

  9. Let’s hope the owners learned a lesson about picking partners. It takes more than money.

  10. Guess that deal to indemnify him ain’t happening and what happens with Mary Jo’s report. Still some hurdles out there but good to hear a handshake is done..

  14. This likely means the Commanders enter the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. Jets better hurry up and close the deal.

  15. supercharger says:
    April 13, 2023 at 1:39 pm
    Hopefully the new owner immediately changes the name back. Changing has proved to do nothing.

    ********************

    I agree. Commanders is an OK name but bland
    On the other hand, Washington Football Team, with plain helmets, had a tough, old school feel. That was a solid name.

  16. Maybe no longer using a racial slur as your team name is of some significance?

  19. Hey, just came here to say I was wrong. Unless Snyder refused to sell to Bezos behind closed doors, and subsequently the “news” was that he never bid, I was wrong.

    Congrats to Washington fans!

  20. While $6B sounds like a huge profit for Snyder, it’s only an 8.8% annual return on his $800M investment in 1999. Not bad, but just barely above the stock market since that time. So, it’s not the huge profit it sounds like initially.

  23. It hasn’t closed yet but when it does I will celebrate! Never thought this would happen in my lifetime.

  24. Congratulations Washington Fans. I remember when we got rid of our owner (Well, she kicked the bucket) and we partied till dawn. Enjoy. – Rams Fan.

  27. Amazing how a guy can be such a poor owner and make so much money in the process.

  28. This must be what it feels like when someone doing life in a maximum security prison is pardoned….

  30. This is bad news! I bid $6.5 billion. Do you think the fact I was only putting $250 down was a factor?

  31. But…but…so many people on the Internet said that Danny would NEVER (all caps) sell HIS team. They were gleefully posting earlier. Strange they are not posting in this thread?

  32. Did things just get better or worse who knows , this guy may be a better human than Danny but does he know football … petitioning to change the name back to The Washington Football Team though !

