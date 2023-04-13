Rumor emerges that Nick Caserio could leave Houston for New England, after the draft

April 13, 2023
Recently, a theory has emerged regarding the future of G.M. Nick Caserio in Houston. As the theory goes, he might not have one.

John McClain recently wrote an item for Audacy.com regarding the situation. In it, McClain points out that he heard at the league meetings a rumor that Caserio will be leaving the Texans after the draft, and that he’ll be returning to the Patriots.

McClain doesn’t buy it. But he notes that former NFL executive Michael Lombardi has recently said there will be “organizational changes” in Houston after the draft.

That’s not a surprise, given that executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby was fired during the 2022 season and has not yet been replaced. It’s the Easterby departure that could be a factor for Caserio, since it was Easterby who persuaded owner Cal McNair to go off the board (as it was fashioned by the search firm) and hire Caserio, after the team had made a failed effort to hire him away from the Patriots.

What if Caserio has had enough of the Texans? What if Patriots coach Bill Belichick, in an effort to hold things together long enough to catch and pass Don Shula on the all-time wins list, is trying to put the band back together? What if McNair, whose father once resisted firing G.M. Charley Casserly when firing coach Dom Capers and instead saw Casserly “resign” after the next draft, has taken a page out of the team founder’s playbook?

The reality is that the Texans have been the league’s worst football operation in recent years. But for the Commanders, it would be regarded as the most dysfunctional, too. Whether it’s Caserio perhaps wanting out or the Texans perhaps wanting a clean slate or perhaps a little bit of both, it wouldn’t be a shock, if the rumor McClain heard at the league meetings has any legs.

  1. Said this was Coach Belichick’s last season in NE no matter what the team does. Still believe this.

  2. Why would you allow someone to run your draft knowing they’d leave for a rival AFC team? It would be in Caserio’s best interest to let players fall to NE or let NE know what they’re doing if that were the case.

  3. Put the band back together? That’s hilarious! The only reason that “band” had any hits was because Tom Brady was the frontman. Without him, the band is like Journey without Steve Perry.

  5. Why would you let a lame duck GM run a draft, especially since you just hired a new coach? Someone explain that logic to me…maybe I’m just missing it. Is the replacement in-house waiting in the wings and really running the show? If so, why wouldn’t have Caserio just gone back to New England earlier in the offseason? Does not make sense…but it is Houston.

  6. Perhaps this is the right time to cut all ties to the Patriots West initiative that has set back the Texans for too many years. Caserio may be average at the draft; a clear example was passing on Gardner and Zion to get Stingley and Green as CB and OG. What will he do this year with 12 picks? It looks like a 5’10” QB and a WR with hamstring issues (Will Fuller like).

  7. God NO!!!
    Please don’t let him come back to New England!!!!
    Our drafts got considerably better once he left…
    PLEASE let this be some BS RUMOR!!
    Robert, DO NOT ALLOW IT!!!

  9. The reality is that the Texans have been the league’s worst football operation in recent years.

    ——————

    No surprise there. That’s what happens when you hire people because they share your religious beliefs instead of for their competence, experience, and ability.

  11. Just when I was beginning to believe the Cowboys had returned being the least competent sports organization in Texas, this pops up! Then again, we still have Mark Cuban to laugh at…

  12. Not happening. Matt Groh is a young up and comer, who has a couple of excellent drafts in New England. I don’t think Casario has been that bad in Houston. He handled the difficult DWatson situation well, and has 5 picks in the top 75 this year. Including 2 in the top 12. Pats don’t need him back though.

  13. G00dellMustGo says:
    April 13, 2023 at 10:03 am
    Said this was Coach Belichick’s last season in NE no matter what the team does. Still believe this.

    —————-

    Assuming that is true, what do you think the staff looks like next year?

    GM: Caserio?
    HC: Mayo?
    OC: Billy OB?
    DC: Steve Belichick?

    BB President FB operations or completely gone?

  14. notaloon says:
    April 13, 2023 at 10:12 am
    Put the band back together? That’s hilarious! The only reason that “band” had any hits was because Tom Brady was the frontman. Without him, the band is like Journey without Steve Perry.

    ===

    And without Belichick, Brady is like Steve Perry without Journey. One hit, then nothing.

