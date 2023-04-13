Tom Telesco: You don’t want to build to beat one team, but can’t miss seeing Chiefs in AFC West

Posted by Josh Alper on April 13, 2023, 9:23 AM EDT
Chargers GM Tom Telesco
Getty Images

Like all teams in the NFL, the Chargers aspire to winning a Super Bowl but their path to postseason success is a little more difficult than some other teams.

In order for the Chargers to secure home games come the playoffs, they need to win their division and the only path to the top of the AFC West is through Kansas City. The Chiefs have won seven straight division titles and advanced to three of the last four Super Bowls, so they represent a major obstacle to success for the Chargers.

They also present a difficult conundrum for Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco when it comes to constructing his team’s roster.

“You talk about both because you want to balance it,” Telesco said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “You don’t want to be a team that’s just building to beat one other team and forget that we got to play the way we think we need to play to win, to beat the other teams in the division and everybody else that we play. . . . You like to be a little bit more on the offensive and ‘Hey, this is how we’re going to play and this is how teams have to stop us. But you can’t help but to see the Super Bowl champions in our division. We have to beat them.”

While the Chargers can’t build their roster with one opponent in mind, the plus to trying to come up with a way past the Chiefs is that slaying that dragon would serve them well for any future battles that will come their way. This fall will bring the latest update to how the Chargers are faring on that front.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Tom Telesco: You don’t want to build to beat one team, but can’t miss seeing Chiefs in AFC West

  1. Actually no it wouldn’t. Their biggest problem the past 2 years is they’ve been overly set up to beat the chiefs and can’t stop the run or run the football against anybody else.

  4. The Chargers allowed 5.4 rushing yards per carry last season. No team since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 has given up a higher average YPC. When you record this historically worst YPC, it’s difficult to make the case that you’re building a team that can beat anyone. You’d have to build such a huge lead over a team that they can no longer afford to run the ball. Like, say, going up 27-0 by halftime. Oh, right… the playoff game.

  5. “But you can’t help but to see the Super Bowl champions in our division. We have to beat them.” Good Luck with That.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.