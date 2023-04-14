Bills sign Kevin Jarvis

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Getty Images

The Bills are closing out their week by making an addition to their offensive line group.

The team announced the signing of Kevin Jarvis on Friday afternoon. It’s a one-year deal and no other terms have been announced.

Jarvis was undrafted out of Michigan State last year and he signed with the Lions, but he was placed on injured reserve during the team’s final round of cuts last summer. Jarvis started 39 games at guard and tackle during his time with the Spartans.

The Bills have also signed offensive linemen David Edwards, David Quessenberry and Connor McGovern as free agents this offseason. Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Ike Boettger, and Greg Mancz return from last year’s roster.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Bills sign Kevin Jarvis

  1. Hopefully between these signings and whatever players they decide to draft, it’s enough to open up the run game, while keeping Allen protected.

    Quessenberry is good enough to hold down the RT spot if Brown doesn’t get up to speed, but otherwise it’s Dawkins-Bates-Morse-McGovern-Brown as the starting line.

  2. Hopefully whomever the starting five are they’re an improvement over last year.

  3. Unless a scout said, “Hey Brandon, you remember that guy you wanted from Michigan State that played both Guard AND Tackle, he’s available and I know how you like versatility…”, then Beane’s just trying to fill out the 90-man camp roster for now. I expect an OL will be taken in the draft, plus he already signed 2 other G’s this off-season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.