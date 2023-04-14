Bud Dupree agrees to one-year deal with Falcons

Getty Images

Edge rusher Bud Dupree is headed to the NFC South.

Dupree has agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons, according to Zach Klein of WSB in Atlanta.

Dupree, 30, spent the last two seasons with Tennessee before he was released last month. In 2022, Dupree recorded 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in 11 games.

The Steelers selected Dupree with the 22nd overall pick of the 2015 draft. He posted 39.5 sacks for Pittsburgh in the first six years of his career, playing 81 games with 66 starts.

There had been some chatter about a reunion between Dupree and the Steelers, as the edge rusher took a free-agent visit with his former club in late March. But no deal came of it and now Dupree is taking his talents to his native state of Georgia.