Budda Baker asks Cardinals to trade him

Getty Images

Cardinals safety Budda Baker wants to play elsewhere.

Baker has requested a trade, according to multiple reports.

The request comes at a time when some cryptic social media posts from Baker, and the lack of any reference to the Cardinals on his Twitter bio, has led to speculation that he’s unhappy in Arizona. Baker has not specifically stated publicly that he wants out, but he did make comments in February criticizing the team’s lack of preparation last season.

The 27-year-old Baker was a 2017 second-round pick who has spent his entire career with the Cardinals. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times. Last year he started 15 games and had two interceptions.