Commanders sale will keep pushing NFL franchise values higher and higher

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT
When it comes to an NFL franchise, the value is the same as it is for anything else.

It’s whatever someone else will pay for it.

As to the Commanders, the Forbes valuation doesn’t mean jack squat. What matters is the final price. And if it’s $6.05 billion, that’s what the team is worth.

That’s a 30-percent bump over the price paid just eight months ago for the Broncos. And it sets the floor for the next sale, whether it’s the Seahawks in May 2024 or some other team that possibly wasn’t for sale until the owner realized that the trajectory is moving toward $10 billion.

It creates another problem for families that hope to keep their teams. As the prices go up and thus the value goes up, the estate tax goes up, too. And without proper planning, some families may have no choice but to sell the team if/when the family patriarch or matriarch goes to that great luxury suite in the sky.

There have been discussions about changing ownership rules to account for these complications, and to make it easier to find people with enough money to buy NFL franchises when they are for sale.

Again, that’s all that matters. Having the most money. It doesn’t matter if the person will be good for the game or for the players on the team or for the fans or for anyone or anything.

For fans, they can only hope that their favorite team is operated by an owner who knows what he or she is doing — and then hope that this person live as long as he or she possibly can. Without realizing along the way that they would rather take the cash from H.E. Pennypacker. Unless he decides to build a rollercoaster instead.

20 responses to "Commanders sale will keep pushing NFL franchise values higher and higher

  1. Sometimes I think if there was another league that was funded even half as well as the NFL, they’d quickly become THE major football league in America. But they have to have enough money to pay top level talent better than the NFL does, and that takes some deep pockets.

  2. This is no longer about sports or the game of pro football: it’s about who dies with the most money. There was a time when people got into team ownership because they loved the game and wanted to see it grow. (George Halas, the Rooney family, etc.) Today, rich guys buy teams because they see it as a sure-fire investment that will balloon within a few years. (Does anyone really think that Daniel Snyder ever gave a rip about the game of football? Really?) It’s the same thing with the music industry. People used to start record companies because they loved music and wanted to bring musical art to the public. Today, however, record companies are owned by bean counters who don’t know or care anything about art or music. Sports, music–it’s all the same now. The almighty dollar supersedes everything, and sports or music is an afterthought. The good ol’ boys who own NFL franchises (or record companies) don’t give a damn about art or the game of football. They only care about feeding their insatiable appetite for money.

  3. The only true definition of value is what somebody’s willing to pay you for something. A Picasso or a Rembrandt is not worth $100 million until someone is willing to pay that amount. Hence, the Commanders are worth $6+ billion. Makes you wonder, though, what Jones and Kraft would get for the Cowboys and Patriots?

  4. Bezos then the Arab countries on the current price trajectory. Should just let the Saudi’s by Washington since they already own a good part of it.

  6. As life as we know it in this country continues to unfold like a slow motion train wreck, we’ll need plenty of bread and circus to get us through. Given the results of the war on masculinity, or men in general (spoiler alert – you are losing), rather than living their own adventures and a life of true meaning, Sportsball gives men a way to collect trophies, memorabilia, and souvenir’s of other men’s accomplishments in these child like gaming pursuits, in the area of the home that their wives have kindly let them have for this activity, i.e. The Man Cave (a hardy lol here). You keep paying for it, and the valuations will continue to rise. The returns on your time and money are almost z-e-r-o. It’s a hard habit to break, but it can be done. I only watched a few games last season. I’m almost there.

    It will be interesting to see what happens as greed destroys college football.

    The XFL or USFL could be legit competitors in pretty short order.

  8. There’s an eventual ceiling which I’m guessing will probably be around 9 to 10 Billion when it’s all said and done, and I don’t really care how high it goes, or who the new owners are as long as it’s not Bezos

  10. All I know is I am almost already to the point where ticket prices have gotten so high that I’d rather just watch all the games on tv and use a fraction of that money on food and drink as I watch games from my climate-controlled couch. It used to be such a wonderful game; a sanctuary where men could forget their problems for a day and get away from all the arguing and other complications of life. It’s becoming all about revenue and pushing social agendas, and I find myself loving it less and less.

  11. The premise is that prices can only go up. Throughout history that’s been shown to be wrong. Every time something rises a lot in price there are people who say “This time it’s different! The price will only go up!”

    Regional sports networks kept paying more for local sports (college sports of all types, baseball, basketball, and hockey). Peak regional sports fees when “everyone” kept saying prices only will go higher was 4 years ago when the Fox Sports Regional Sports Networks were sold to Sinclair Broadcasting, which put them in a subsidiary named Diamond Sports that uses the brand name Bally Sports. Less than 4 years later, Diamond/Bally is bankupt and the values for regional sports networks have collapsed, with local TV rights for leagues dropping too.

  13. Florio, you should get together some investors and buy a team. Show us all how it’s done!

  15. This is why the publicly owned Green Bay Packers are and always will be ahead of their time.

  16. It’s crazy the Vikings sold for 67 million. When Red McCombs bought them back some time ago. 🙈

  17. Well, I’m just all busted up about these billionaire families and their tax issues.

  18. Every time an NFL team is sold, that’s pretty much a snapshot of capitalism in Turbo Mode. The NFL personifies what we all see every day. Nothing stays affordable. Nothing gets more inexpensive. Value grows with desire and demand. The NFL will continue to balloon until it pops, just like everything else. But hey…we love our teams and the sport so we keep feeding it.

  19. Given the ultra rich keep sucking up more and more of the wealth in this country, I’m sure some idiot billionaire will be paying $25bn in a few years for a team so they can be in the cool kids club

