Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2023, 8:57 AM EDT
The Lions traded cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round pick this week and head coach Dan Campbell pointed to the rest of the team’s offseason moves as a big reason why they moved the third overall pick of the 2020 draft.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Campbell said that the team is “pleased with the upgrades that we’ve made” in the secondary over the last month. They signed cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in addition to adding safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to round out a set of moves that pushed Okudah down the depth chart in Detroit.

“We really felt like, at this time, this is probably the best thing for us and for Jeff,” Okudah said. “A new change of scenery and give him a fresh start. We felt really good about our guys. And, look, man, I appreciate Jeff. He was a pro, he came to work, he busted his ass. He worked at it. He was coming off an injury last year and we just felt like, ‘You know what, this is the right thing to do right now.'”

Neither Campbell nor General Manager Brad Holmes were in Detroit when Okudah was drafted and his departure is the latest move that the team has made to turn the page from the past to what they hope will be a much brighter future.

13 responses to “Dan Campbell: Trade was best thing for us and for Jeff Okudah

  1. Dan Campbell is a respectable guy, he seems fair and honest which is more than can say for most people nowadays.

  2. Does anybody know where Bob Quinn is today? I don’t think the Pats took him back like they did w Patricia.

  3. He was never gonna get sign signed for big bucks by them. Taking a pick now rather than waiting on a comp pick is the right thing to do for everyone.

    More teams should do this

  4. Okudah is a decent player with a team unfriendly contract. He is talented and works hard and still has upside. I don’t think the upside is where it was before the achilles injury, but I think he can play for a long time in the league.

  6. Never been a lions fan, but not a hater either. This new management team is making them REALLY easy to like though. If my team bails (again) this year, I’ll be pulling for Detroit Rock City.

  7. I’m confused. You have a 6’ 1” corner who “was a pro, he came to work, he busted his ass.” Why would they get rid of him for a 5th round pick? They either think he sticks or they have such egos that they only want to play with “their” guys.

  8. supercharger says:
    April 14, 2023 at 9:04 am
    Does anybody know where Bob Quinn is today? I don’t think the Pats took him back like they did w Patricia.

    ——————

    He’s with the Browns…..

  10. I was a bit surprised by the move, but Holmes had completely earned my trust the last two years. They are the favorites to win the division for the first time in my entire fandom!

  11. ob2040 says I’m confused….

    Not confusing at all. His performance and projected future performances do not warrant picking up his fifth year option at over $11 million. While he appears to be a good guy with a solid work ethic, the value is simply just not there. He was a reach at number three by a desperate, dumb regime that had needlessly traded away two key members of the defensive backfield and were trying to save their behinds. Best of luck to Okudah and the Lions going forward.

  12. This team reminds of the Bengals. Laughing stock for years with a few good teams in between. Now they’ve brought in the right people, hit on some draft picks, have a fun young team and seem to be turning it around. Good for them. And I get why these guys would run through a wall for Dan Campbell.

  13. Detroit couldn’t stop anyone on defense last season as their secondary was torched weekly. No surprise here Dan Campbell.

