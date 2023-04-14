Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Cedric Tillman visit Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2023, 2:04 PM EDT
Big 12 Championship - Kansas State v TCU
Getty Images

The Steelers had a couple of potential draft picks in for a visit to close out the week.

According to multiple reports, the team met with former Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah and former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

Anudike-Uzomah’s visit came on the same day that former Steeler Bud Dupree agreed to sign with the Falcons. Dupree had visited with the Steelers after being released by the Titans, but his decision means the team will have to look in a different direction for help in the pass rush.

Anudike-Uzomah had 19.5 sacks over his final two college seasons.

Tillman caught 12 touchdowns during the 2021 season, but an ankle injury limited him to six starts last year.

