Inside the Jeffery Simmons deal

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons finally has gotten his second contract. We’ve finally gotten our hands on the details of the deal.

Here are the terms of the contract, per a source with knowledge of the deal.

1. Signing bonus: $24 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $1.33 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 per-game roster bonus: $14,700 per game, up to $250,000.

4. 2024 base salary: $16.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 per-game roster bonus $29,411 per game, up to $500,000.

6. 2025 base salary: $17.5 million, $6 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The remainder becomes fully guaranteed in March 2025.

7. 2025 per-game roster bonus $29,411 per game, up to $500,000.

8. 2026 base salary: $20.173 million.

9. 2026 per-game roster bonus $29,411 per game, up to $500,000.

10. 2027 base salary: $23 million.

11. 2027 per-game roster bonus $29,411 per game, up to $500,000.

The four-year extension (five-year contract) includes $47.8 million fully guaranteed at signing. It has a total value of $104.753 million, an average of $20.9 million at signing.

Given the money he was due to make in 2023 ($11.385 million, when including the 17th game check), the deal has a new-money average of $23.342 million.

It makes Simmons the second highest-paid defensive tackle in terms of new money, behind only Aaron Donald of the Rams, who is making $31.667 million.