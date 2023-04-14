NBA fines Mavericks $750,000 for tanking, which will do nothing to stop tanking

Posted by Mike Florio on April 14, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four
Getty Images

Tanking happens in the NFL, usually with some degree of subtlety and always with zero degree of interest on the part of the league office in acknowledging that tanking happens.

Tanking happens less subtly in the NBA, where the powers-that-be are willing to issue punishments when it clearly happens. But the punishments imposed raise an obvious question. If all the NBA will be doing in response to taking is issuing a fine, why bother to stop?

Via the Associated Press, the NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for resting players last week in an effort to improve their chances at a lottery pick in the 2023 draft. The NBA concluded that the Mavericks engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league.”

While $750,000 is hardly a parking ticket, it still can be dismissed as the cost of doing business. For the Mavericks, missing the play-in phase of the postseason meant keeping a top-10 draft pick — and avoiding the surrender of their first-round selection to the Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” NBA head of basketball operations/executive vice president Joe Dumars said. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

But the Mavericks succeeded in keeping their top-10 pick. The proper response for this one is clear, if the NBA truly cares about conduct detrimental to the league — strip the pick. Especially since the NBA already fined Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $600,000 in 2018 for admitting to tanking.

Without that kind of sanction, the NBA’s response is that it will huff and it will puff and it won’t blow anyone’s house down.

It’s almost better to take a page from the NFL’s playbook and not bother huffing and puffing at all.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “NBA fines Mavericks $750,000 for tanking, which will do nothing to stop tanking

  1. The basketball bros think Mark Cuban is the “Best Owner In All Of Sports” because he’s bros with all his players and they hang out at his mansion and play air hockey. Or at least they used to.
    Meanwhile he’s only won one ring because the other team chocked big-time.

  2. The Philadelphia 76ers tanked for 3 straight years and the commissioner allowed it. Don’t believe him when he says them say they are against tanking.

    Tanking can make sense in teh NFL for a hugely sought after QB, or over the last few games if out of the playoffs.

  4. This was a solid business move by Mavs: they didn’t tank the season like some other teams. They could have potentially sent valuable assets to NY if they made the play in. For the good of their future and their fans future they made sure to have better odds to keep said asset. They could still lose the pick I believe but greatly helped them keep a valuable asset. This wasn’t Mavs tanking for a better pick. This was Mavs avoiding giving up a pick. Completely different and I think the fine should be overturned.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.