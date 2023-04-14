Packers waive Vernon Scott

Getty Images

The Packers dropped a player from their roster on Friday afternoon.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the team has waived safety Vernon Scott. They did not add any players to the roster in corresponding moves.

Scott was a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Packers. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and in three games during the 2021 season, but spent all of last season on injured reserve.

Scott had 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack during his regular season action with Green Bay. He also made one tackle in his lone postseason appearance.

Darnell Savage, Tarvarius Moore, Rudy Ford, Innis Gaines, Dallin Leavitt, Tariq Carpenter, and James Wiggins remain on hand at safety in Green Bay.