Ron Rivera on Commanders sale: Kind of a relief, then back to draft meetings

Thursday brought reports that Josh Harris has come to an agreement to buy the Commanders from Daniel Snyder and that news was met with a number of responses from around the football world.

On Friday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shared the response from inside the team’s facility. There was a growing feeling that a deal was imminent and Rivera told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that it was “kind of relief” to hear that an agreement was in place.

Rivera added that any time spent on the impending sale of the team was brief because there was other work to do.

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Rivera said. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen. . . . Then we got right back to the draft meetings. We’ll still be business as usual.”

It won’t be exactly as usual in Washington, however. When discussing a possible sale last month, Rivera acknowledged that the new owner “has got to be able to believe in what I’m talking about” in order to remain in his current job. That sales process will start as soon as the other one is officially completed.