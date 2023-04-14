Ron Rivera on Commanders sale: Kind of a relief, then back to draft meetings

Posted by Josh Alper on April 14, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT
Thursday brought reports that Josh Harris has come to an agreement to buy the Commanders from Daniel Snyder and that news was met with a number of responses from around the football world.

On Friday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera shared the response from inside the team’s facility. There was a growing feeling that a deal was imminent and Rivera told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that it was “kind of relief” to hear that an agreement was in place.

Rivera added that any time spent on the impending sale of the team was brief because there was other work to do.

“It really seemed like a load was lifted, because everybody was on pins and needles for the last couple of months,” Rivera said. “You kind of wondered what was going to happen. . . . Then we got right back to the draft meetings. We’ll still be business as usual.”

It won’t be exactly as usual in Washington, however. When discussing a possible sale last month, Rivera acknowledged that the new owner “has got to be able to believe in what I’m talking about” in order to remain in his current job. That sales process will start as soon as the other one is officially completed.

12 responses to “Ron Rivera on Commanders sale: Kind of a relief, then back to draft meetings

  1. Rivera should enjoy his last year as a HC, new owners like to bring in their own people. So by Rivera siding with the woke media (multiple times), it will ultimately result is his own firing.

  4. Ron’s the closest thing to professionalism that franchise has had in ages, but they gotta blow the whole thing out. Literally clean house top to bottom. There’s no other way to shake the Snyder stink

  5. Tells you a lot about America that Danny Snyder is a billionaire. And none of what it tells you is good.

  6. I didn’t know centers made that kind of bank. Those Chargers must have some payroll.

  7. I like Ron but you have to clean out the stink from the organizational chaos that is the Skins. On to the draft or Cincinnati or wherever…just clean out the whole kit & cabotle.

  8. Magic Johnson is also part of the group purchasing the Commanders. I guess that means he’s no longer cheering for the Rams!

    I’m wondering if Josh Harris spoke with Ron Rivera during this process? It seems like due diligence to talk to the coach. Otherwise he’d bring in a new coach as soon as the owners approve the sale.

  9. Rivera is a man of integrity but he’s done nothing in DC to keep the new owners from cleaning house.

  10. Relief will be when they fire him and his MAGA D coordinator! He’s FAILED here and it incenses me that the bar is so low that our fans are salivating at him starting a QB with 1 game who was drafted in the 5th round! Bye, bye, Rom! You had 4 years!

  11. Rivera has been the only thing resembling decent or professional the Commanders have had in a long while. I hope he keeps them moving in the right direction. A new owner coming in and blowing up the whole show is just doing the Daniel Snyder thing all over.

  12. dryzzt23 says:
    Rivera should enjoy his last year as a HC, new owners like to bring in their own people. So by Rivera siding with the woke media (multiple times), it will ultimately result is his own firing.
    ___________________

    I’m always impressed by people that are staunchly committed to being unawake!

