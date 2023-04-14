Steelers to sign special teamer Tanner Muse

Getty Images

A key member of the Seahawks’ special teams the last two years will get a new start with the Steelers.

Linebacker Tanner Muse, who rarely plays on defense but has been an important part of Seattle’s special teams the last two years, plans to sign in Pittsburgh, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Raiders drafted Muse in the third round in 2020 but he never played a snap for them, one of a long line of draft disappointments for the Raiders during the Mike Mayock/Jon Gruden era. But the Seahawks claimed him on waivers from the Raiders and turned him into a solid special teams contributor.

The Seahawks could have kept Muse as a restricted free agent, but they chose not to tender him.