Steelers to sign special teamer Tanner Muse

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 14, 2023, 9:05 AM EDT
New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

A key member of the Seahawks’ special teams the last two years will get a new start with the Steelers.

Linebacker Tanner Muse, who rarely plays on defense but has been an important part of Seattle’s special teams the last two years, plans to sign in Pittsburgh, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Raiders drafted Muse in the third round in 2020 but he never played a snap for them, one of a long line of draft disappointments for the Raiders during the Mike Mayock/Jon Gruden era. But the Seahawks claimed him on waivers from the Raiders and turned him into a solid special teams contributor.

The Seahawks could have kept Muse as a restricted free agent, but they chose not to tender him.

  1. Good for him. He was solid on Special Teams & was okay depth on Defense. His contract will not be at the restricted free agency level, but might get there with incentives. For sure, it will allow him to continue developing into the full time player teams felt was his potential.

